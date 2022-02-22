Emergency services rushed to Doncaster street after reports of a man collapsed

Emergency services have been rushed to a Doncaster street after reports were received of a man collapsed this evening.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:35 pm

Eye witnesses have said that police and the ambulance services were seen heading down Beckett Road.

One said it is believed the man was either under the influence of drink or drugs.

Paramedics were heard asking what the man had ingested before putting him in the ambulance for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Beckett Road

We will bring you more on this as and when we get it.