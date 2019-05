The emergency services were called out to a Doncaster road in the early hours of this morning after a car overturned and ended up on its roof.

The accident took place in Balby Road, Balby just after midnight.

The police and fire service were both sent out to the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said no-one is believed to have been injured.