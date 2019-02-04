Electrical items stolen in burglary at home of Doncaster pensioner

A burglar stole electrical items after breaking into the home of a Doncaster pensioner.

The incident happened at a property in Marton Grove, Hatfield, at around 10.05pm on Friday, January 4.

Detective have now released this e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to.

The man was woken up by banging and noises inside his home and he disturbed the intruder, who fled out of the back door.

Detectives have now released an e-fit image of a suspect they are keen to identify.

He is described as being around 5ft 8 ins tall, aged between 20 and 25, with dark hair.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 873 of January 4.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.