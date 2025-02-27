Elderly man threatened by three men in "vile and traumatising" Doncaster break-in

An elderly man was threatened by three men who broke into his home and stole his phone, car keys and car in the middle of the night in Doncaster.

The raiders struck at a house in Moorends in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

A relative described the raid on her grandad’s house as “vile and traumatising” and has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward to police with details.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.40am on Wednesday 26 February, we were called following reports of an aggravated burglary at an address in Newfield Drive, in Doncaster.

Police are probing the raid in Moorends

“It is reported that three men broke into a house and threatened the owner before stealing the his phone, car keys and car.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

In a description of the raid on Facebook, a relative posted: “My nearly 80-odd year old grandad’s house was broken into.

"My brother stays to look after my grandad since my we lost my nanna.

"Three scruffy little tramps have kicked his door off and held them both at knife point and took my brother’s car, my grandad’s car keys and my brother’s phone.

“To go into an old vulnerable man’s home with a weapon is vile and traumatising.”

Anyone with information about the incident, can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crime Stoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

You can pass on information anonymously without having to leave your details.