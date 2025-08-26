Eighteeen speeding drivers caught during Doncaster police clampdown

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:43 BST
Eighteen speeding drivers have been caught – with one doing nearly double the speed limit – after police targeted a key road in a Doncaster village after local residents raised concerns.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police targeted more than 100 vehicles during the operation in Church Balk, Edenthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday 15 August, Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Officers carried out a speed check on Church Balk, after this area had been raised by concerned residents.

“107 vehicles were checked over a set time period, with 18 recorded as speeding.

Police targeted speeding drivers in Edenthorpe.

"The highest speed recorded was 38mph, which is well over the 20mph limit.

“The vehicles going over the limit were recorded and further action will be taken.

“If you have any locations you would like to see a speeding operation, please get in touch.”

You can contact South Yorkshire Police to request a speeding operation on 101.

