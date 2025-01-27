Eagle eyed officers out on patrol in their ward area quickly identified a stolen motorbike

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:16 BST
Eagle eyed police out on patrol in Doncaster quickly identified a stolen motorbike being ridden towards Bentley last week.

Officers from the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the stolen vehicle motorbike being ridden down York Road.

Their quick action meant they were able to recover the bike and arrange its return to its rightful owner.

