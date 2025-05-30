Eagle-eyed members of the public spots vehicle on cloned plates

Eagle-eyed members of the public who spotted a vehicle which had cloned plates have been thanked by police.

Humberside Police’s Isle of Axholme team said yesterday (May 29): “This afternoon, thanks to eagle eyed members of the public, a cloned vehicle has been located and recovered within the area of Haxey.

“This vehicle has recently come to our attention, and therefore it was a brilliant spot by a member of the public to be seen parked up.

“We ask that if something doesn’t look right, or if it looks out of place, we would always rather come out and conduct checks and find it’s legit, than let it fall back into the hands of criminals.”