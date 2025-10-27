Eagle-eyed member of public helps police find stolen van after spotting smashed window

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:00 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 14:01 GMT
An eagle-eyed member of the public who spotted a broken window of a van near Doncaster helped police trace a stolen vehicle.

Officers from Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire division were called to the van in Epworth.

A force spokesperson said: “Thanks to an eagle eyed member of the public who observed a smashed window on this Ford Transit and suspected something was not right.

"Checks revealed it was actually an outstanding stolen motor vehicle, and it has now been forensically recovered.”

