Eagle-eyed member of public helps police find stolen van after spotting smashed window

An eagle-eyed member of the public who spotted a broken window of a van near Doncaster helped police trace a stolen vehicle.

Officers from Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire division were called to the van in Epworth.

A force spokesperson said: “Thanks to an eagle eyed member of the public who observed a smashed window on this Ford Transit and suspected something was not right.

"Checks revealed it was actually an outstanding stolen motor vehicle, and it has now been forensically recovered.”