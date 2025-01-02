E-fit shared following reports of a daylight flasher in Doncaster

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of indecent exposure in Hexthorpe Park in Doncaster.

It is reported that at 11am on November 17 2024 a man exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in the park, and made lewd comments to her. Officers would like to speak to the man shown in this e-fit as they believe he may be able to help officers with their enquiries. The man is described as in his early 20s, white and of a pale complexion, with light blonde hair. He also speaks with a local accent. Do you know him? If you can help, you can pass information online www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/208195/24 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org