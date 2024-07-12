E-fit released by police a following sexual assault in broad daylight Doncaster
The victim, a 19-year-old woman told police a man sexually assaulted her on Trafford Way, Doncaster, at 12.20pm on Wednesday 26 June. Following the attack, it is believed the man walked off down Jarratt Street
Officers have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
He is described as eastern European, mid to late 20s, around 5ft 6ins tall, and of slim build.
He has dark brown eyes, dark brown short to medium length hair, a thick shaped dark brown beard, and thick eyebrows.
He is also described as having a small bump on his nose and a crooked left tooth, and as speaking with an European accent.
Do you recognise this man or have any information? You can report information online www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, or call 101 quoting 14/117594/24.