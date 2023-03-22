News you can trust since 1925
E-fit released after man snatched a bag from a woman walking with her children in Balby

Officers investigating a robbery in Balby have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT- 1 min read

On 15 March 2023 at around 8pm, it is reported that a woman was walking with her children along Balby Road, close to Westfield Park when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man.

The man snatched her backpack, before fleeing the scene.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident and now we are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the e-fit image.

Do you recognise him?
The suspect is described as white, over 6ft tall and of a slim to medium build.

If you can help phone 101 quoting incident number 871 of 15 March 2023.

Or access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymouslt via ther UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at the website Crimestoppers-uk.org