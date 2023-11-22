Officers investigating a lewd act in Doncaster have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

On Sunday 3 September at 8pm, it is reported that a man committed a lewd act on Queen Street, Balby.

The suspect is described as white and 5ft 10ins tall with slight facial hair. At the time of the incident, the man had greying hair, but it is believed he has since dyed his hair dark brown.

Do you know this man?

Officers have released this e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a report of lewd behaviour in Doncaster.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 889 of 3 September 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.