E-fit released after lewd behaviour in Doncaster street
On Sunday 3 September at 8pm, it is reported that a man committed a lewd act on Queen Street, Balby.
The suspect is described as white and 5ft 10ins tall with slight facial hair. At the time of the incident, the man had greying hair, but it is believed he has since dyed his hair dark brown.
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 889 of 3 September 2023 when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete ans online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org