E-fit released after a man carried out a lewd act in front of a house window in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:44 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 13:44 BST
Police have released an e-fit image of a man who officers would like to identify following a reported incident of public indecency.

On 11 August 2024 at 7.15pm in the Elmfield Park area of Doncaster, it is reported that a man was seen looking into the window of a residential address and committing a lewd act.

Since the incident was reported, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including CCTV trawls and searches of the local area. The investigation is ongoing and they are now appealing for help to identify this man.

The suspect is described as a white man with a bald head and brown facial hair. He is believed to have been wearing a brown t-shirt and dark trousers.

E-fit released following a public indecency in Doncaster.E-fit released following a public indecency in Doncaster.
Do you know this man?

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 878 of 11 August 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

