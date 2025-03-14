E-fit: Police hunt flasher who exposed himself and made lewd remarks to woman in broad daylight in Doncaster

Police have released an E-fit of a man they would like to identify as part of an investigation into a report of indecent exposure in Doncaster.

On 30 September 2024 at 9.35am it is reported that a man exposed himself to a 39-year-old woman on Doncaster Road near to the junction of School Walk, in Denaby Main.

The man, who was believed to be in a white Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the alleged offence, also made lewd comments to the woman.

Since this investigation was launched, officers have explored several lines of enquiry and gathered intelligence.

This is the E-fit of the man police would like to speak to.

They are now sharing an E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, in his early 20s, of average height and build, short dark brown hair and dark stubble.

If you recognise this man, please get in touch online https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101 quoting 14/175395/24.