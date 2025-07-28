Dumped car missing wheel hauled away by police from Doncaster area village

An abandoned car with a wheel missing which had left farmers unable to get past has finally been hauled away by police from outside a Doncaster area village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Volkswagen – with a rear wheel absent – had been dumped near to Owston Ferry in the Isle of Axholme.

A spokesperson of Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire division said: “We have been aware of this vehicle for a while now, and have hoped someone would finish the obvious repair on the rear wheel and it have departed by now – legitimately that is..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Owing to the amount of reports we’ve had that agricultural vehicles cannot pass the vehicle, and the fact we are also aware of the “suspected” driver having a revoked licence before having this “mishap”, we have recovered the vehicle.

“If said male would like his car back, feel free to give us a call on 101 for a chat.”