Dumped car missing wheel hauled away by police from Doncaster area village

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jul 2025, 06:19 BST
An abandoned car with a wheel missing which had left farmers unable to get past has finally been hauled away by police from outside a Doncaster area village.

The Volkswagen – with a rear wheel absent – had been dumped near to Owston Ferry in the Isle of Axholme.

A spokesperson of Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire division said: “We have been aware of this vehicle for a while now, and have hoped someone would finish the obvious repair on the rear wheel and it have departed by now – legitimately that is..

“Owing to the amount of reports we’ve had that agricultural vehicles cannot pass the vehicle, and the fact we are also aware of the “suspected” driver having a revoked licence before having this “mishap”, we have recovered the vehicle.

“If said male would like his car back, feel free to give us a call on 101 for a chat.”

