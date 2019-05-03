Drunk man headbutted heavily pregnant mum at Doncaster railway station

A drunken man who head-butted a heavily pregnant woman in front of her young son at Doncaster railway station has been jailed.

Mark Whitehead, aged 50, from Mexborough, head-butted the mum and then a Starbucks window at the station on April 23.

Mark Whitehead

Doncaster Magistrates’ Court heard the mum had asked heavily drunk Whitehead to stop swearing as he chanted and shouted from the platform.

He then head-butted her in the back of the head as she stood with her son, the victim was 39 weeks pregnant at the time.

Officers attended the incident and arrested Whitehead and as he was being led away he head-butted the window of a Starbucks, smashing it and cutting his own forehead.

Whitehead pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage and was sentenced on 25 April. He was ordered to pay £300 to the victim and £600 to Starbucks for a replacement window.

British Transport Police investigating officer PC Matthew Kania, said: “Understandably, the victim was incredibly shocked by the attack and feared for both the safety of her young son and her unborn baby.

“The severity of Whitehead’s actions are reflected in his sentence, I hope the prison time and the fine serve as a constant reminder of his reckless and dangerous behaviour.

“The quick turnaround of this case is a testament to the support of the victim, the witnesses, and the hard work of our officers.”