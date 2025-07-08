"Drunk" driver in Doncaster crash was disqualified and uninsured

A female driver involved in a crash in Doncaster and feared to be drunk by worried eyewitnesses was actually disqualifed and uninsured, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized the Mercedes following a collision in Armthorpe near the West Moor link Road.

A spokesperson said: “Members of public were concerned to see the female driver appearing to be intoxicated so contacted the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On officers’ arrival, they found the female was not over the limit, but was in fact uninsured and a disqualified driver.

Police seized the vehicle following the collision in Armthorpe.

“The vehicle was seized and the driver has now been charged with driving a motor vehicle without a valid policy of insurance and disqualified driving.”

You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, report crime in confidence to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without leaving your details.