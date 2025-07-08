"Drunk" driver in Doncaster crash was disqualified and uninsured
Police seized the Mercedes following a collision in Armthorpe near the West Moor link Road.
A spokesperson said: “Members of public were concerned to see the female driver appearing to be intoxicated so contacted the police.
“On officers’ arrival, they found the female was not over the limit, but was in fact uninsured and a disqualified driver.
“The vehicle was seized and the driver has now been charged with driving a motor vehicle without a valid policy of insurance and disqualified driving.”
