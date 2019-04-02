Drunk driver arrest part of crackdown by Isle Community Police team

The Isle of Axholme Community Police team has had a number of recent successes including arrest of a drink driver who was almost three times over the legal limit.

The drink driver was arrested after reports of a van swerving all over the road in Keadby.

The van was located ‘parked’ on the A18 in between Crowle and Thorne and was missing its front tyre. The legal limit for drink driving is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The driver had 102 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Meanwhile there is an appeal for witnesses to an alleged robbery on Coney Court in Brigg.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to a robbery that was reported to have happened on Coney Court at around 11.30am on Monday March 25.

A 72 year-old woman was approached from behind and had her bag snatched from her as she walked on Coney Court. She was not harmed in the incident but was very shaken.

A member of public gave chase and the bag was recovered. The suspect is described as 6ft tall of thin build and wearing a flat cap and light coloured track suit top and bottoms.

If you saw this incident or know who is responsible please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 187 25/03/19.

In another incident, the community team seized a black BMW on Windsor Road, Crowle, from a nuisance driver under S59 Police Reform Act due to nuisance driving.