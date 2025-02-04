Drugs, weapon and cash seized and pair held as Doncaster cannabis farm raided

A man and woman have been arrested and drugs, cash and a weapon seized as police raided a cannabis farm in Doncaster.

The morning raid saw officers take thousands of pounds worth of unaccounted for cash and luxury items, with the pair arrested at the scene.

After gathering intelligence regarding activities at a property in the Warmsworth area of the city, Doncaster South neighbourhood policing officers executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

On searching the address, a cannabis set-up, totalling 88 plants in various stages of growth, was discovered along with a police baton, which was found in a car parked outside the property, and empty snappy bags.

Officers also found a significant amount of money and luxury property in the address, including £40,000 worth of watches, with all these items seized for further analysis.

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled Class B drug, with the man also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Doncaster South NPT Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "Cannabis cultivations are often linked to the activities of organised crime groups and wider criminal networks.

"It's not a victimless drug and the supply of it feeds violence and intimidation on our streets, which in turn creates fear and divide in our communities.

"We will continue shutting down these cannabis factories in order to make our streets and neighbourhoods safer and I would urge anyone with concerns about criminal activity in their area to please report it to us so we can take action."

If you are concerned about the supply or production of drugs in your local area or want to report any signs of criminal activity, please contact police on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call them on via their dedicated UK call centre by freephone on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can pass on details without having to give any information about yourself when you call.