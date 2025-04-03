Drugs, vomit, faeces, blood and urine: Upset resident lifts lid on Doncaster flats
The woman, who has asked not to be named, says the dirty floors of Firbeck House on the Balby Bridge estate are littered with rubbish, discarded methadone bottles, tin foil used by drug users as well as used syringes.
She has blasted St Leger Homes, which runs the complex, and said: "All they do is tell me they’ll get the cleaner to sort it out.
"I’m getting sick of going round and round in circles.
"Over the course of the last three years of living here I have come across unconscious men in the hallways, dirty needles uncapped, urine and faeces spread on floors and walls, sick all over floors and walls, tinfoil wraps of what I assume to be heroin or whatever it is they are injecting, empty methadone bottles, general litter and blood stains on floors and walls.
"Me and my partner have dramatically reduced our time leaving the flat due to this, we have also left our jobs because we don’t want to walk out of our door and see someone at 6am out there.
“It is severely affecting our mental health. We are scared that if we leave the flat one day, someone could be there and there is conflict, which is the last thing we want.
"The situation is getting worse and worse as the months go on.”
A spokesperson for St Leger Homes said: “We are aware of an increase in misuse of the communal spaces on the estate and are working with Safer City partners at South Yorkshire Police and City of Doncaster Council to identify those involved and to address all issues, including supporting those who have been identified as having homelessness needs.
"Residents in the area are encouraged to report antisocial behaviour and/or concerns to the council, with contact information found via the Safer City webpage Making Doncaster a Safer City - YourLifeDoncaster.
"This can help to develop a bigger picture.
"Further information on how we help and support those with homelessness needs can be found here - Homelessness and rough sleeping - YourLifeDoncaster”