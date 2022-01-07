Drugs seized as police swoop on scooter using Doncaster dealer
Police in Doncaster have seized drugs and confiscated a scooter after swooping on a dealer.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 4:21 pm
Officers from Doncaster East arrested the man in Kirk Sandall.
A spokesman said: “A male drug dealing and causing anti-social behaviour on his scooter in the Kirk Sandall area has today had the vehicle taken from him along with a quantity of drugs and cigarettes.”
Police have not said exactly where the swoop took place.
Anyone with information about drug dealing and anti social behaviour can contact police on 101.