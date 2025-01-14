Drugs seized and eight arrested as part of the new Doncaster Safe City crime crackdown.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight people have been arrested in two days as part of a dedicated and proactive policing week of action to crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster city centre.

Safer City launched yesterday (13 January), with five people arrested for a number of offences, including failing to appear at court, prison recall and burglary.

Just before 7am this morning (14 January), a man suspected of shoplifting was arrested by our officers and two more men have been arrested after a drugs warrant was executed at a property.

This led to the seizure of a quantity of Class A drugs, with the pair currently in custody.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Steve Roberts said: “We’ve had some really encouraging results to kickstart this week of action ahead of the targeted day of action in the city centre tomorrow.

“As well as the results, we’ve maintained a highly visible presence in the city centre and have ensured that the terms of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) are being adhered to and enforced should any breaches occur.

“We’ve also been engaging with residents as part of our patrols and raising awareness through joint visits with partner agencies.

“Teams of officers work hard all year round to fight crime and keep people safe in Doncaster city centre and this week of action is our opportunity to show you just how committed we are to this cause.

“We will be posting results and content from the Safer City week of action during the course of the week on our website and social media channels.”

If you wish to report crime or concerns about crime in your area, please call 101 or report information to us via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you wish to report anti-social behaviour, please tell the appropriate authority as some issues are dealt with by your local council. You can find out more here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/police-forces/south-yorkshire-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/anti-social-behaviour/.

Some people may wish to report information to police anonymously, and you can do that via Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency, including when a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.