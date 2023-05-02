News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
36 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

Drugs bust and arrests made as police launch fresh crime crackdown in Doncaster

Police carried out a drugs raid and made a number of other arrests during a co-ordinated crime crackdown in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:16 BST

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day in Askern and Norton for a day of action tackling the issues that local residents told South Yorkshire Police matter them the most.

They were joined by Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day started with the execution of a drugs warrant at a property on Plantation Close, where a warning was issued to the resident.

Police carried out a day of action in Askern and Norton.Police carried out a day of action in Askern and Norton.
Police carried out a day of action in Askern and Norton.
Most Popular

Two people were arrested throughout the day.

A 32-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were arrested for failing to appear at court and were put before Doncaster Magistrates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During parking patrols at Norton School, a driver was issued with a warning for parking in a bus stop.

As well as enforcement, the teams were also busy engaging with the local community with a pop-up police stations, activities with local school children and joint patrols and leaflet drops with council and SYFR staff.

Sergeant Kelly Ward said: “Days of action are a great opportunity to work with partners to tackle the issues that people living in Askern and Norton have told us matter to them.

“I want to thank everyone who spoke to us. Making our communities better places to live and work really is a joint effort. I would encourage people to get in touch with us about any concerns they have. You can join us at one of our community meetings, come along to our regular pop-up police stations, or drop us an email or phone call."