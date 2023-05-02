Drugs bust and arrests made as police launch fresh crime crackdown in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day in Askern and Norton for a day of action tackling the issues that local residents told South Yorkshire Police matter them the most.

They were joined by Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The day started with the execution of a drugs warrant at a property on Plantation Close, where a warning was issued to the resident.

Police carried out a day of action in Askern and Norton.

Two people were arrested throughout the day.

A 32-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were arrested for failing to appear at court and were put before Doncaster Magistrates.

During parking patrols at Norton School, a driver was issued with a warning for parking in a bus stop.

As well as enforcement, the teams were also busy engaging with the local community with a pop-up police stations, activities with local school children and joint patrols and leaflet drops with council and SYFR staff.

Sergeant Kelly Ward said: “Days of action are a great opportunity to work with partners to tackle the issues that people living in Askern and Norton have told us matter to them.