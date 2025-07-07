Drugs and off-road bikes seized during latest Doncaster police blitz

Drugs and off-road bikes have been seized by police in another crime clampdown in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team hit the streets as part of the Anti Social Behaviour Week of Action.

A spokesperson said: “It has been a very busy week for your Doncaster South NPT, as the team have driven activity for the ASB Week of Action.

"This is where SYP, partners and various internal departments have worked together to target ASB and other criminal offending in the community.

Police seized drugss and off road bikes during a crime clampdown in Doncaster

“It has been full of activity and has yielded some very successful results, including arrests for drugs offences, seizure of stolen/off-road bikes, rider sanctions and significant activity in hot spot areas.

“We have further had school inputs to show children of impressionable ages that SYP are here to help and protect everyone.”

If you have any information which you believe may be of benefit to SYP, please complete an online report or phone on the non-emergency phone number 101.