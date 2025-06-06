Drugged teen nuisance rider arrested after Doncaster police helicopter chase

A teenager nuisance biker has been arrested after leading police on a chase across Doncaster while under the influence of drugs.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have released details of the incident earlier this week.

A spokesperson said: “We ended up between Harworth and Bawtry after helping Nottinghamshire Police with a moped failing to stop for their RPG team, suspected of being involved with five other bikes in a robbery of a motorbike.

"With a little assistance from the eye in the sky we left our colleagues on four wheels on the asphalt and we hit the ruts across open land in search for the moped bandit.

Police arrested the rider in a field near Bawtry.

"The 18 year old lad did have a helmet on, with obligatory balaclava, glasses, and full face visor – now any rider will know, that’s a recipe for a little misting.

“The 125cc moped fitted with nobblys skimmed across the Bawtry savannah like a gazelle.

“The end of the field was approaching fast but a life line presented itself by way of a 15ft long, 2ft 6” wide foot bridge with handrails.

"This stopped the bike dead.

"Some wiggly manouvere and the bike powered over the obstacle, with freedom now in sight, he over cooked the next stage and failed to negotiate a fork in the footpath but ended up 20ft deep in a hawthorne hedge which obliged in swallowing the rider and bike whole, spitting him out into our waiting cuffs.

“Removing his soggy misted up helmet, he was arrested for numerous offences and was handed over to our Nottinghamshire colleagues for a trip to custody. Also failing a drugs test for drug driving in addition.

"Please keep reporting issues to us on the various methods, especially if you know where bikes are coming from that are causing issues.

"At the very least we will endeavour to pay them a visit and let them know we will be keeping a close eye on them.”

You can report incidents to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or you can report to CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.