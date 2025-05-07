Drug dealers targeted as Doncaster police crackdown on organised crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A targeted day of action in Doncaster has seen police execute multiple warrants as part of a continued crackdown on drug supply in the city.

Today’s Operation Duxford has been led by Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team – a dedicated group of officers responsible for tackling serious and organised crime in the city.

A number of enforcement and engagement activities have been taking place today (Wednesday 7 May) with several intelligence-led drug warrants carried out at addresses across the borough.

Operation Duxford has also seen roads policing group officers carry out a traffic operation, with South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team also targeting hotspot areas as part of activities targeting off-road bikes.

Police have been carrying out raids across Doncaster.

Engagement activities will see leaflet drops and high visibility patrols in targeted areas of the city, with SYP’s Modern Slavery Human Trafficking team also carrying out visits at salons in Doncaster to combat any signs of exploitations.

The day of action will see the force work in partnership with several key agencies, including HRMC, the DVLA and City of Doncaster Council.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team, said: “Organised crime groups are responsible for some of the most horrific violence we’ve seen on our streets and we will not allow them to wreak further havoc and terror.

“A lot of their activities are funded by the supply of illegal drugs and a lot of the work that goes into tackling this issue happens behind the scenes.

“Operation Duxford is our chance to show you our proactive stance to combatting the supply of drugs and to reinforce just how committed we are to this goal.

“If you see our officers out and about on any Duxford activities, please speak to them about any concerns, issues or questions you have. They are there to help you and ultimately want to hear from you as your intelligence and knowledge is crucial in helping us crack down on the supply of drugs in Doncaster.”

If you want to report a crime to police, you can do so by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency and when a life is at risk. You can also report crime to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.