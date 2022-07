Malcolm Page absconded from HMP Hatfield but earlier today a force spokesman said the 47-year-old was back in custody.

A brief statement said: “Malcolm Page, from Doncaster, is no longer wanted by SYP having been re-arrested.

“Thank you everyone who took the time to share that appeal.”

Malcolm Page is back behind bars.