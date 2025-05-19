Drone used to catch 13-year-old Doncaster biker as police step up patrols

A drone was used to catch a 13-year-old off road biker in Doncaster – as police step up the fight against riders, urging the public to help in the battle.

A number of stolen motorbikes have been seized across the city – and Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team is urging the public to continue to help them in their pursuit of illegal off-road bikes as they utilise an array of tactics to seize vehicles and arrest reckless riders.

Over the past few weeks, neighbourhood officers have been seizing more and more illegal off-road bikes, with the number of reports of this kind of anti-social behaviour increasing as we head into the summer months.

On 3 May, officers patrolling around Unity Way in Hatfield and Dunscroft apprehended a 13-year-old passenger riding illegally on a farmer's field on a stolen motorbike.

Police in Doncaster are continuing to wage war on nuisance bikers.

Officers reacted quickly by using a drone to track his movements, ensuring that he wasn't able to flee the scene.

Just over a week later on Monday 12 May, officer patrols around the Fiddlers Estate in Armthorpe led to them recovering a motorbike stolen during a burglary in Edlington just a few days prior.

Both motorbikes have since been returned to their rightful owners.

Using off-road bikes, including quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes, in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the landowner or local authority is strictly forbidden

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "We know just how damaging this kind of anti-social behaviour is and that is why we've made it a priority to combat it this summer with more proactive patrols, more partnership working and more resources ploughed into tackling this criminality.

"But we need the public's support and information in helping us to identify the riders, the bikes they are riding and the locations where the bikes are being stored.

"Adults and children alike should be allowed to enjoy their local parks and fields this summer without coming face to face with dangerous off-road bikers.

"They leave a trail of destruction and off-road bikes not only put the rider and any passengers in danger, but also innocent people going about their daily business.

"It is completely unacceptable and we will continue to target those making other people's lives a misery through this reckless behaviour."