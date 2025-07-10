Drivers taken to hospital after a collision between a BMW 3 Series and a JCB tractor in Doncaster.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Doncaster.

On Friday 27 June at 9.49am, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Bank End Road, Finningley near the intersection with Wroot Road.

It is reported that a blue BMW 3 Series collided with a yellow and black JCB tractor.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Officers are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was driving in the area at the time with dash cam footage to get in touch.

You can pass information to police via the online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 248 of the 27 June 2025 when you get in touch.

Dash cam footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-information-following-collision-in-doncaster

If you wish to report information anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org