Drivers argue with police about rural road speed limit
A Humberside Police spokesman said: “This is an area we regularly receive complaints from residents and somewhere we frequently attend along with colleagues from Safer Roads Humber.
“Whilst here, numerous residents and passers by have also raised further concerns around the speeds vehicles travel along this road.
“Numerous vehicles stopped for their speed with some being eligible for words of advice within a certain threshold, and four drivers finding themselves being issued traffic offence reports for totally unacceptable speeds, even with an officer in hi viz being stood on the footpath on the opposing side of the road, and a large marked Ford Ranger also in view.
“Two of the drivers arguing they can see down the road unobstructed and arguing it should not be 30mph. Clearly they can’t see as well as they first thought.
“Speeding remains one of the highest complained about issues, and we as the local neighbourhood team continue, where possible, to be out in the communities enforcing the speed limits through the rural villages.”