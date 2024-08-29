Driver with car sticker taunting police has car seized by cops in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An illegal driver who taunted police with a car sticker saying “the blue lights on your roof look ridiculous” has had their vehicle seized after being stopped by cops in Doncaster.

Officers stopped the red Ford Ka in Armthorpe – with a recovery truck called to haul the vehicle away after it was discovered the driver had no insurance and was driving on a provisional licence.

A spokesperson said: “If you’re going to draw attention to yourself, at least make sure you are legal.

“Officers actually heard the loud exhaust before seeing the vehicle.”

Police seized the car in Armthorpe.

The vehicle was displaying a selection of stickers on the rear window including one which read: “There’s no reason to tailgate me when I’m doing 50 in a 30 and those blue lights on your roof look ridiculous.”

The police spokesperson added: “The blue lights on the police vehicle may look ridiculous in this driver’s opinion, but one things for sure, they work.

“Those blue lights were illuminated and the vehicle was stopped. It turned out the driver only had a provisional licence and therefore no insurance.”

“A big recovery truck with yellow lights on its roof arrived and promptly took the vehicle away.”

You can report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.