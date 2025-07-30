Driver rams police and smashes into house before fleeing in Doncaster

A driver rammed into police, smashed into a house, hit a parked car and then fled after leading police on a dramatic chase through the streets of Doncaster.

Police gave chase to the driver who managed to escape the scene in Balby on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.40pm on Sunday (27 July) roads policing officers were on patrol in Balby, Doncaster, when a car reacted to their presence and failed to stop.

“A short pursuit commenced which ended when the car, a silver Kia Sportage, crashed into the garden of an unoccupied house.

“It's reported the car reverse rammed the pursuing police vehicle and hit another parked car during the pursuit.

“The driver of the Kia fled the scene and enquiries to locate them are continuing.

"The car has been seized as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.