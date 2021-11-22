Driver of stolen Jaguar flees police after smashing into lamp-post in Doncaster

Officers intercepted the vehicle, along with two others, all stolen just moments earlier following a burglary in Humberside.

Posting details of the incident this morning, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We've had a very busy evening recovering stolen cars.

"The Jaguar was seen in Doncaster in convoy with a Volkswagen Golf and Audi Q7 which had just been taken in a burglary in the Humberside area.

Police seized a stolen Jaguar in Doncaster last night.

"After seeing the officers, the driver of the Jaguar lost control, knocked over a lamp post and was away on his toes. The Golf and Q7 were located close by.”

It is not clear if any of the drivers were apprehended following the incident.