The incident happened at around 10.45am (Good Friday) on Sandall Lane, near to the railway bridge in Kirk Sandall.

An eye witness told the Free Press that a car collided with another resulting in the back tyre coming off one vehicle, which set the airbags off, and the other crashing into a garden wall.

She said: “Then the driver and another male fled the scene, one covered in blood.

"This was along a trail of kids who were doing an Easter egg hunt ahead of the bank holiday weekend.”

