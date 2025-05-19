Driver fled the scene after crashing car into garden wall in late night incident

A driver fled the scene after crashing a car into a garden wall in a late night incident over the weekend.

Humberside Police received reports of a road traffic collision in Haxey shortly after 11pm Saturday, May 17, where a car had collided with a garden wall, before the driver fled the scene, being monitored by CCTV. He returned to the scene on Sunday.

One male is in custody on suspicion of numerous road traffic offences including drink driving, drug driving and theft of motor vehicle amongst others.