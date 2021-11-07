Driver clocked at 140mph on the M18
South Yorkshire Police Operations Unit officers clocked a driver doing 140mph on the M18 this morning (Sunday, November 7).
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 6:57 pm
A spokesman said: “When we finally caught up with him his day got worse when he failed a roadside drugs test and had cannabis in the car.”
The driver was arrested and taken to the cells so a blood sample could be obtained. He will be attending court at a date to be decided.
"We will be off to court,” the police added.