Driver caught steering huge car transporter with just his elbow by police in unmarked National Highways HGV cab

The driver was seemingly oblivious to the police officers as they drove alongside him on the M40 in one of National Highways’ unmarked HGV cabs.

But he quickly put both hands firmly on the wheel when they caught his attention – and notified their colleagues travelling behind to pull the vehicle over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage of a number of shocking incidents captured by police in unmarked cabs have been released by National Highways ahead of a week of action on the M1.

Driver using his elbow to drive this transporter

Officers from eight different police forces will be patrolling the motorway between London and Leeds from Monday (March 6) to Sunday 12 March looking out for incidents of illegal driving. Incidents such as a driver who was spotted at the wheel of a horsebox texting on his mobile phone – and without his seatbelt on.

While anothert car driver was also caught on camera holding up her mobile phone in her right hand as she drove along the motorway before being pulled over by Warwickshire Police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the elevated position in an HGV cab, officers can spot unsafe driving behaviour – whatever vehicle the motorist may be in.

More than 33,254 offences have been recorded since the ‘Operation Tramline’ unmarked HGV cabs safety initiative was launched by National Highways in 2015. And some 30,380 vehicles have been stopped by police.

Car driver holding her mobile phone up to talk into as she drives one-handed along the M40

The most common offences are not wearing a seatbelt (9,962) and using a mobile phone (8,368) followed by 2,257 who were not in proper control of their vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consequences for drivers range from warnings to fixed penalty notices, court summons or arrest.

The Operation Tramline HGVs will play a key role in the week of action along the M1. Hundreds of thousands of drivers travel over 21 million miles on the M1 every day, accounting for one in seven of all motorway journeys.

The aim of the multi-agency Week of Action on the M1 – Operation Freeway - is to reduce the number of incidents on the motorway. In 2022 there were 73,593 incidents on the M1 – that is over 200 incidents every single day. There were 4,087 traffic collisions.

Driver using his mobile phone on the A46

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We are committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured while travelling on our roads by 50% by 2025 and we have a long term ambition for zero harm. To achieve that we need to tackle the unsafe driving behaviour that we sadly still encounter.

“Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day and the vast majority are sensible behind the wheel but some are putting themselves and others at risk. Through this week of action we want to encourage motorists to think about their driving and to adopt safer behaviours.

“But those who continue to pose a risk should be aware that we are working with our police partners to make sure they are spotted and prevented from causing serious harm to themselves or others.”