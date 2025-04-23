The scene of the incident this morning.The scene of the incident this morning.
Driver arrested after a two car collision on Doncaster road filled with children

By Stephanie Bateman

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 11:17 BST
A driver has been arrested following a two car collision on a Doncaster road, which was filled with children on an Easter egg hunt, on Good Friday morning.

Police said they were called to Sandall Lane in Kirk Sandall at 10.34am last Friday (18 April) following reports of a collision.

It is reported that a grey Nissan and a white Mazda collided with one another before the Nissan collided with a wall.

Both vehicles were recovered and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released on police bail and enquiries remain ongoing.

An eye witness told the Free Press that a car collided with another resulting in the back tyre coming off one vehicle, which set the airbags off, and the other crashing into a garden wall.

She said: “Then the driver and another male fled the scene, one covered in blood.

"This was along a trail of kids who were doing an Easter egg hunt ahead of the bank holiday weekend.”

One car ended up driving into a wall on Sandall Lane just over the railway bridge.

