Driver, 20, rammed police car in bid to escape during Doncaster chase
Police swooped in Rossington at the weekend – using tyre stingers to bring the chase to an end.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (30 March), just after 12.30am, roads policing officers sighted a suspicious vehicle on Littleworth Lane in the New Rossington area of Doncaster.
“Officers requested the driver of the vehicle, a white Ford Kuga to stop.
"The driver failed to do so and a pursuit commenced around the village of New Rossington.
"Officers deployed stop sticks to bring the pursuit to an end, and it is reported that the driver of the Kuga rammed a police car.
“The driver, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop, dangerous driving, and possession of a Class B drug. He has been released on police bail.”