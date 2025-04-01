Driver, 20, rammed police car in bid to escape during Doncaster chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 20-year-old driver who rammed a police car in a bid to escape during a police chase in Doncaster has been arrested.

Police swooped in Rossington at the weekend – using tyre stingers to bring the chase to an end.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (30 March), just after 12.30am, roads policing officers sighted a suspicious vehicle on Littleworth Lane in the New Rossington area of Doncaster.

“Officers requested the driver of the vehicle, a white Ford Kuga to stop.

"The driver failed to do so and a pursuit commenced around the village of New Rossington.

"Officers deployed stop sticks to bring the pursuit to an end, and it is reported that the driver of the Kuga rammed a police car.

“The driver, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop, dangerous driving, and possession of a Class B drug. He has been released on police bail.”