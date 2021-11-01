Drinks and safe are stolen in raid on Doncaster Little Theatre
A safe and alcoholic drinks have been stolen in a raid on a Doncaster town centre theatre, bosses have said.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:14 pm
Doncaster Little Theatre in King Street was targeted in the early hours of October 23, a post on Facebook said, alongside a photo of a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we were broken into early Saturday 23rd with our safe and some spirits stolen.
"Sadly, this costs us a new safe and extra security locks on the doors.
"We are a community run theatre that relies on every bit of income to keep our building open – If you are able to book for an upcoming show or donate what you can to help us recoup the financial loss this would be greatly appreciated.”