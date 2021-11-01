Drinks and safe are stolen in raid on Doncaster Little Theatre

A safe and alcoholic drinks have been stolen in a raid on a Doncaster town centre theatre, bosses have said.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:14 pm
Doncaster Little Theatre has released a CCTV image following a burglary in which a safe and drinks were stolen.

Doncaster Little Theatre in King Street was targeted in the early hours of October 23, a post on Facebook said, alongside a photo of a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we were broken into early Saturday 23rd with our safe and some spirits stolen.

"Sadly, this costs us a new safe and extra security locks on the doors.

"We are a community run theatre that relies on every bit of income to keep our building open – If you are able to book for an upcoming show or donate what you can to help us recoup the financial loss this would be greatly appreciated.”

Shows can be booked while donations can be made. Alternatively, monthly donations can be made