Doncaster Little Theatre has released a CCTV image following a burglary in which a safe and drinks were stolen.

Doncaster Little Theatre in King Street was targeted in the early hours of October 23, a post on Facebook said, alongside a photo of a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we were broken into early Saturday 23rd with our safe and some spirits stolen.

"Sadly, this costs us a new safe and extra security locks on the doors.

"We are a community run theatre that relies on every bit of income to keep our building open – If you are able to book for an upcoming show or donate what you can to help us recoup the financial loss this would be greatly appreciated.”