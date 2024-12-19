Drink driving operation in Doncaster city centre making sure road users are safe this Christmas.

South Yorkshire Police were out in Doncaster today (Thursday, December 19) making sure road users were driving home for Christmas safely and legally as part of a drink drive operation.

The campaign comes about in the light of figures that reveal one in six fatal collisions involves a drink driver.

Today officers stopped vehicles on Bawtry Road and conducted breathalyser tests on drivers.

A spokesman said: “We’re pleased to report that all drivers blew zero.

"Drivers were understanding of the importance of operations like these and understand why such tests are necessary to reduce casualties on our roads and ensure those who are willing to risk their own and innocent people’s lives are stopped.

“We’re committed to creating safer roads, but everyone must do their part.

“Thank you to the members of the public we spoke to this morning for being friendly and cooperating with our operation, and most importantly for driving safely.”