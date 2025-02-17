Drink driver who refused to give breath test to appear in court in Doncaster

An uncooperative driver who failed to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside for officers after they suspected him of drink driving has been arrested and is due to appear in court in Doncaster.

Last week, on Thursday (13 February) at 8.42pm police received a call alerting then to a driver’s poor driving manner on the Sheffield Parkway.

Officers descended to the area and stopped the driver of a white Ford Transit company van, with a passenger also inside.

The driver, aged 51, was requested to provide a breath sample at the side of the road.

Although telling officers - recorded on body worn video he had been drinking lager - he failed to provide a sample and was arrested.

His stubborn behaviour continued in police custody with him further refusing to provide his details and a blood sample.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We know our communities do not condone drink and drug driving, and those who take selfish risks have no place on our roads.

“You are six times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision if you have been drinking.

“You are not only risking your own life, but you’re also risking innocent people’s, including those most vulnerable in our society.

“You will be arrested, robustly dealt with and put before the courts.”

The man has been charged, released and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 15 April 2025.

You can report incidents of drink driving to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.