Police officers were called to Eel Pool Road, Everton, at 5.40pm, on July 9, where they found Robin Newman at the wheel of his Vauxhall Mokka, said prosecutor Fatima Laher.

He told them he was alcohol dependent and had a large glass of red wine after finishing work.

He admitted making a poor decision, she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

A test revealed he had 89 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Magistrates heard he has a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol from December 2009, when he was banned for 28 months, Ms Laher added.

Newman, who represented himself, said: "I am very regretful. I can't believe I have let my family down again. More than anything I have let myself down.”

He said he had problems with depression and had been working with Change Grow Live, an organisation which helps people with substance abuse problems.

"I made an error of judgment," he added. "I have a loving family who support me."

Newman, aged 61, of Ambleside Walk, Rotherham, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned from driving for 20 months but the magistrates offered him a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 20 weeks if he completes it before September 2022.

He was fined £435, with £85 court costs and a £43 surcharge.