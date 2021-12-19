Drink driver using false plates and in possession of drugs when Doncaster police pulled him up for using his mobile

The South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team were out and about yesterday (Saturday) and dealt with numerous incidents.

The driver of a white van in Doncaster drew attention to himself by being on his phone. He failed to stop and after a carefully managed pursuit he was arrested.

The van was stolen, had false plates and the driver was drunk

A spokesman said: “The van was on false plates and stolen, the driver was also drink driving and in possession of controlled drugs. It must have been an important call as he remained on the phone throughout!”

He continued: “Despite the publicity and obvious dangers some still choose to drink and drive or after taking drugs. We recorded one roadside breath reading of 117 the limit being 35, at the police station the evidential reading was still a staggering 94 and 93 at just after 10am....a potential danger to themselves and others!”

