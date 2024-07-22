Drink driver bailed after crashing Mini Cooper into electricity box in Doncaster town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drink driver who crashed into an eletricity box, cutting off power to homes in Bawtry, is due to appear in court.

Police were called on Saturday (19 July) at 11.44pm to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision and car fire in the Bawtry area of Doncaster.

It is reported that a grey Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with an electricity substation on Gainsborough Road.

Emergency services attended and the car fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Hayley Booth, aged 32, of Orford Avenue, Lincoln, has been charged with driving over the prescribed limit and has been bailed to appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on 12 August 2024.