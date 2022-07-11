A Ford Puma was stopped on Thorne Road.

The driver was found to have no insurance, no MOT and the vehicle was registered as off road. His car has been now been recovered.A Nissan X-Trail was pulled over on Armthorpe Road after it was noticed to have no current keeper.

Doncaster Police Sergeant Steve Roberts said: “Unfortunately, as well as no keeper, it had no insurance, no MOT, no tax and the driver had a provisional with no L plates and no supervisor.

The driver was way over the limit

"He now also has no car. What he will have very soon is a court date.”

On Friday, June 8, officers of the Doncaster East NPT were parked up when attention was drawn to a vehicle that was being driven with no headlights on.

A spokesman said: “Very strange at 11pm. We decided to make an attempt to stop the vehicle and have a chat with the driver.

Officers were on proactive patrol on Saturday

"The driver failed to see the illuminated blue lights in their rear view mirror and hit a few kerbs as they continued driving to their home address where they made an attempt to exit their vehicle in good old Benny Hill style.

“Out came the bright yellow alcohol tester known to many as the 'roadside breathalyser'... the driver provided a mouth watering reading of 120mg of alcohol in 100ml breath.

“The driver arrested and dealt with for driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.”