Drink driver arrested after driving wrong way down A1(M) in Doncaster
Officers were called to the A1(M) in the early hours of Saturday morning (30 November) following reports of a Vauxhall Astra travelling north in the outside lane of the southbound carriageway at junction 35.
After remaining stationary, the vehicle then reversed in an apparent attempt to flee the scene.
Officers were alert to the situation and were able to block the vehicle in and arrest the driver to prevent him from escaping and causing any serious harm to himself and other motorists.
A roadside breath test found he had 118 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.
This put him three times over the legal limit of 35.
A 43-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our tolerance on drink and drug-driving is simple - we won't stand for it; and in the run up to Christmas, we're reminding drivers of their responsibilities as road users.
“No amount of alcohol in your system is safe, and getting behind the wheel could prove fatal, with 42 people killed on the roads of South Yorkshire already this year.
“Make the right decision this Christmas. If you're having a drink, leave the car at home.”