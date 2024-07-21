Drink drive charge after car bursts into flames in dramatic Doncaster road smash

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2024, 05:59 BST
The driver of car which burst into flames after smashing into an electricity box, causing power cuts for hundreds of people in Doncaster, has been charged with drink driving.

Police were called to Bawtry in the early hours of Saturday morning – with dozens of homes impacted after the smash caused a huge power cut.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “In the early hours, there was a road traffic collision on Gainsborough Road, Bawtry involving one vehicle that crashed into an electrical box.

"Officers attended and the driver was arrested at the scene.

Police say the driver has been charged over the smash.

“This afternoon the driver has been interviewed and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

"They will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8th August 2024.”

One eyewtiness said: “Driver was speeding around the corner at around 50mph, when the car veered onto the opposite side of the road. In a last-minute swerve, the car crashed into an electrical box on the pavement and immediately burst into flames.”

