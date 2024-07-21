Drink drive charge after car bursts into flames in dramatic Doncaster road smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The driver of car which burst into flames after smashing into an electricity box, causing power cuts for hundreds of people in Doncaster, has been charged with drink driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Bawtry in the early hours of Saturday morning – with dozens of homes impacted after the smash caused a huge power cut.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “In the early hours, there was a road traffic collision on Gainsborough Road, Bawtry involving one vehicle that crashed into an electrical box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended and the driver was arrested at the scene.

Police say the driver has been charged over the smash.

“This afternoon the driver has been interviewed and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

"They will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8th August 2024.”

One eyewtiness said: “Driver was speeding around the corner at around 50mph, when the car veered onto the opposite side of the road. In a last-minute swerve, the car crashed into an electrical box on the pavement and immediately burst into flames.”