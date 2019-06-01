This video shows the extent of a huge blaze, which sent smoke billowing from a recycling plant in Doncaster.

The fire, which broke out in New Rossington during the early hours of this morning, was so big that residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

A fire at the Eco-Power recycling plant in New Rossington, Doncaster (pic: @HarworthFire)

Firefighters were called to the Eco-Power recycling plant on Bankwood Lane at 12.30am, where South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said a large amount of recycling material had caught light.

The fire service said earlier today that crews were continuing to battle the blaze, which had sent smoke drifting towards Cantley and Bessacarr.

Although the fire was under control, it said crews were expected to remain at the scene for the rest of the day.

Firefighters from Harworth Fire Station, in Nottingham, were among those called to the scene.

They shared this footage of flames leaping into the air, tweeting: “Here’s a video of what crews were faced with on arrival. Harworth and @SYFR worked well together to manage the recycling plant fire at Rossington last night. Crews from Harworth were here till 6am.”

SYFR said a fire investigation would take place once the blaze was completely extinguished.