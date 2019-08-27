Dramatic video captures huge smoke plume from blaze at Doncaster water tower compound

Dramatic video footage has emerged showing huge plumes of smoke emanating from a fire that spread to a water tower compound.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 09:48

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of grassland and corn in fields off Doncaster Road, Hatfield, at 6.30pm yesterday.

A fire service spokesperson said the blaze then spread to a 'water tower compound.'

The fire in Doncaster.

A passer-by captured a video of smoke bellowing high into the sky.

Firefighters from Doncaster and Thorne dealt with the incident and it was out by 8pm.

Nobody was injured.